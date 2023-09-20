The funeral of a 35-year-old woman and her three children is being held in the Jabavu locality in Port St. Johns in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The woman allegedly poisoned her four children with aluminum phosphide also known as a tank pill before taking her own life.

An eleven-year-old survived the ordeal.

The motive behind the murders and suicide is unknown.

The family and neighbours are still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the incident.

Social development officials visited the family to offer psychosocial support.

Alleged family murder-suicide in Port St John: