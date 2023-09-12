The Mtsizela family is still in shock after their daughter Ntombizanele allegedly killed her three children at Jabavu Village in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape.

The body of the 35-year-old woman was also found today in the same forest area where she allegedly gave the poison to her children.

It is suspected she used aluminum phosphide, colloquially known as the Tank Pill, to poison the children and herself. Family spokesperson, Sabelo Sikhundlwana, says they do not know how they will bury them.

“Her mother took them at night and told them they are going to church. She told them not to exit through the gate so that their grandmother does not see them. When they got to the forest she gave them the pill. If the child did not die immediately, she strangled her. We don’t know how we are going to bury these children because their mother did not have a funeral policy.”