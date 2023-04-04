A number of motorists have been slapped with traffic fines for travelling in unroadworthy vehicles or with expired car license discs at a road block this morning in Soshanguve, North of Pretoria.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport launched its annual Road Safety Campaign on the busy R80 freeway linking Pretoria and the north of Tshwane.

The joint venture of multi-disciplinary law enforcement agencies manned by both traffic and SAPS members is meant to focus on road safety awareness and public passenger transport.

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says pedestrians need to be more cautious.

“One of the things that we have picked up in December statistics is that a lot of fatalities happened on pedestrians. And that is why we are encouraging people not to drive at night. Pedestrians also are a huge problem. We have seen people jaywalking on freeways and townships. They walk around drunk. And most cases they are the ones who get to die on our roads. So, that is why we are appealing that we should work together as communities,” says Diale-Tlabela.