Dlamini-Zuma may face political sanction as ANC NEC meets

The African National Congress (ANC) has not ruled out the possibility of disciplinary action against senior member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over what it terms ill-discipline.

Dlamini-Zuma may face sanctions in her political home for voting in favour of the adoption of the report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga as well as over her absence in the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment vote in Parliament.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina has completed a report which she has sent to the office of the Secretary-General.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says disciplinary processes must kick in despite a member’s ranking.

“Regardless of who is impacted by what we call acting outside of the ANC, processes must kick in and it cannot be that they mustn’t because it’s Mahlengi.

They must be consistent because if discipline is not consistent then members will lose trust in the process of the ANC.”