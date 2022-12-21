African National Congress (ANC) veteran Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she will support the newly-elected leadership as part of the ANC’s culture of rallying behind elected officials.

She says she hopes the party will unite ahead of the 2024 elections.

Dlamini-Zuma supports new ANC leadership:

Ahead of the conference, Dr Dlamini-Zuma who did not receive a nomination from the branches for the position of the party president was also hoping to garner support at the conference.

Dlamini-Zuma had defied a party instruction to vote against the adoption of Parliament’s Phala Phala report. She was one of five ANC MPs to vote in favour of proceeding with a full inquiry into the impeachment of President Ramaphosa. But after the conference had adjourned, she told the SABC that she would support the elected leadership.

After this, speculation was rife that Dlamini-Zuma could lose her position as Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Dlamini-Zuma says she is prepared to serve the party and government in any capacity.

‘Political maturity’

Closing the first part of the 55th National Conference, on Tuesday, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates that all party members must embrace the decisions made.

Ramaphosa said he is happy that despite attempts to detract delegates from the work of the conference, they practiced political maturity.

“There have yes been attempts to divide us to provoke us and to divert us from the tasks that we must undertake in advancing our national democratic revolution there have been moments at this conference that have tested our unity and cohesion but I can testify that this conference will continue to solidify our unity and cohesion as the ANC.”

ANC conference succeeded in working towards unifying the party: Ramaphosa

Cabinet reshuffle?

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency who is also responsible for state security, Mondli Gungubele says the speculations that President Cyril Ramaphosa will fire Ministers who have been critical of his leadership in government are unfounded and the President hasn’t said anything about a cabinet reshuffle.

The ANC will have to work hard to mend the rift after the 55th National Conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. The battle for the party’s presidency saw Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a tense campaign.

The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, who spearheaded Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign as ANC president, says Ramaphosa will ensure unity in the ANC. He also touched on the reports that a cabinet reshuffle is likely.

Gungubele also touched on the divisions and tense court stand-off between former ANC President Jacob Zuma and his successor Cyril Rampahosa.

There have also been reports that Ramaphosa may be considering removing the Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, who has also been critical of his leadership.

No truth to reports that ministers who oppose Ramaphosa will be fired: Gungubele

