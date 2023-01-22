Aggrieved Free State African National Congress (ANC) members are threatening legal action after the election results of the new provincial leadership were announced in Bloemfontein.

The group is questioning the validity of the results, saying conference processes were not fair.

Former Free State ANC Treasurer Mxolisi Dukwana, has been elected as the new party chairperson. Dukwana garnered 346 while his challenger, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, received 306 votes.

Video – New ANC Free State leadership announced:

Disgruntled members claim bogus delegates have participated in the leadership elections.

One unhappy ANC member says, “We have to raise concerns about delegates in Mangaung that there are delegates names that have been changed by the deputy regional coordinator comrade Lulama Titi. There was an eruption of registration on Friday and happened because delegates were not happy with fact that they were changed.”

“No this one is fake, not authentic and this person has voted after you vote it means that there are wrong things that happened there in the voting session. So I’m not happy. So I think some how something must account we cannot continue like this,” adds another delegate.