Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected as the new Free State chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) at the 9th Free State ANC Conference in Bloemfontein after obtaining 346 votes.

Dukwana defeated Free State premier and former ANC Women’s League deputy president, Sisi Ntombela, who obtained 306 votes.

Former Sasolburg mayor, Ketso Makume is the new deputy chairperson.

Former Thabo Mofutsanyana region secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng got the provincial secretary position, while Dibolelo Mahlatsi was elected deputy Secretary.

The new provincial Treasurer is Mathabo Leeto.

More than 600 delegates cast their votes in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Sunday.

Sisi Ntombela reacts to newly elected ANC Free State leadership announcement:

Unite party factions

Meanwhile, while opening the Conference on Saturday, the National Chairperson of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe, stressed the need to unite party factions in the province. The opening of the Conference was delayed due to protests and disruptions. Mantashe says delegates have a collective duty to resolve their differences. He has also expressed concern that the Thabo Mofutsanyana, Fezile Dabi and Xhariep regions are yet to convene their conferences. ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe addresses delegates at the Free State Elective Conference: