The supporters of Free State African National Congress (ANC) deputy convener and premier, Sisi Ntombela, are confident that she will become the first woman to lead the party in the province.

The election of the Free State ANC leadership is expected to take place on Saturday night. So far, after lobbying, it seems there might be two contenders for the chairperson position, the party’s interim provincial committee’s convenor, Mxolisi Dukwana and Ntombela.

The 9th Free State ANC conference was supposed to start on Friday but protests and disruptions led to the delay.

Free State ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) spokesperson, Oupa Khoabane, says they hope to finalise credentials which will pave way for the election.

The ANC in the province has been under the stewardship of the 40-member IPC since May 2021. At least 667 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

Khoabane is confident that proceedings will continue smoothly.

“After presenting nomination, they’ll call for any nomination from the floor. Once that process has been finalised, we’ll then be able to develop the ballot paper and once they’ve finished developing a ballot paper, they’ll then call for people to come and elect. That’s how the process goes.”

Update on the 9th ANC Free State Provincial Conference: