Diepsloot residents hope Gauteng SOPA will address crime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, say they hope that plans to address the issues plaguing the crime-riddled township, will be highlighted during Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s 2024 State of the Province Address (SOPA).

Lesufi will deliver the SOPA at 6PM at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg South. This marks the final SOPA for the 6th administration.

Diepsloot community leader, Scelo Shezi, says there are a number of issues that need urgent intervention in the township.

Shezi says, “SOPA should also come up with new strategies for combating crimes as the level of crime is at a high degree in our communities, in particular in Diepsloot.”

“The other thing that we think should be on the top of the agenda is that hospitals should be built for the Northern Johannesburg residents, I mean Diepsloot and surrounding communities. The other thing is to ensure that more schools and sports stadiums are built for young people of Diepsloot.”

VIDEO: Premier Panyaza Lesufi to deliver Gauteng’s SOPA 2024:

