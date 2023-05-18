Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says despite the negative image his department has gained, especially with the escape of Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, their facilities are still very secure.

He says the department does not have porous correctional centers synonymous with escapes.

He was tabling the budget vote of the department in the National Assembly. With regards to the Mangaung Correctional Centre, Lamola says the process of taking it over from G4S is proceeding.

The contract with the company to run the Kutama Sinthumule in Limpopo will not be renewed when it ends in two years’ time.

“In the last financial year, out of an inmate population of 157 000 a total of 27 inmates escaped, representing 0,017 %. We do acknowledge that one escape is one too many and we do continue to work towards strengthening our security and adherence to standard operating procedures.”