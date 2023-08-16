Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi attempted to get a gun charge dropped against accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Mncube is one of the five men on trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder of Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while at singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Mncube was arrested in 2015 for a different case and found in possession of the unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Mnisi told the court that he was already convicted for possession of that firearm.

Advocate Mnisi: “The firearm that was [the] issue here, is the firearm that Mr Dlamini and Mr Masondo came to testify about [and] the case was finalized July 27 2017. It relates to the evidence that was supplied to this court by Mr Dlamini and Mr Masondo.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng: “So he was charged with possession of that particular firearm, only?”

Advocate Mnisi: “Yes, My Lord.”

