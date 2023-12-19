Defence claims state’s case is weak in Diepsloot murders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The defence team representing three of the five individuals implicated in the incident involving seven deaths in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, has asserted that the state’s case is weak.

The five accused, facing murder charges, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday to apply for bail, and the proceedings were adjourned to resume this morning.

The accused were taken into custody earlier this month.

Jimmy Baloyi, the representative for three of the accused, expressed confidence in their defence, stating: “We are hopeful that tomorrow we will be able to finalise this matter. There is no evidence against my clients at this stage, and there hasn’t been anything at this stage that the state has put forward to warrant them being kept in custody.”

Baloyi said that, for now, the focus is on the constitutional rights of the accused to be released on bail.

“It doesn’t have much to do with the merits of the case; it has to do with their constitutional rights to be released on bail. We are quite confident that our clients will be proven innocent.”

Diepsloot residents speak out ahead of bail application of 5 accused in alleged vigilante murders:

