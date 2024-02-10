Suspected thief killed in a mob justice incident in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspected thief has been assaulted and killed in an apparent mob justice incident at Muswodi-Dipeni outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the body was found with multiple injuries.

The emergency services personnel certified the man dead on the scene.

Ledwaba says, “A mob brutally attacked an unknown male person. It is alleged that the man was involved in a housebreaking incident around the village. The man was certified dead on the scene.’

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, condemned the incident and urged the community to refrain from taking the law into their hands. Anyone who has information about suspects involved in the murder incident and can identify the deceased, and that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, the nearest police station.”

Video | Mob justice on the rise in Limpopo:

