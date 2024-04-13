Suspected criminal burnt to death in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mob has burnt to death a suspected criminal in an incident in Manavhela village in the Vuwani area in Limpopo.

The victim allegedly raped two women and killed one of them a week ago.

Police have called on communities to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

The Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says officers are investigating the incident.

Ledwaba says, “Upon their arrival at the scene of the crime, they discovered the lifeless burnt body of a person who was allegedly attacked by the members of the community. The victim is not yet known and the motive for the attack is still subject to police investigation. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General, Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the brutal manner in which the victim was killed.”

VIDEO | Mob justice on the rise in Limpopo:

