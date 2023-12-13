Case against Diepsloot 5 accused of murder postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case of the five men accused of killing seven people in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, has been postponed to December 18.

The five appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where their bail application was unsuccessful.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and malicious damage to property.

One of the accused is also facing a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.

The seven people were burned to death in two separate attacks in the township earlier this month.

These community members were at court to support the accused.

“The people had no choice. We got a call at 1am on the 1st of December. The people were distraught, they did not know what to do. Police were being called, [but] did not come through, [instead they] came later, 2,3 hours later. It does not help. So we have to retaliate as a community and protect ourselves. We had no choice.”

“So as the leaders and community [members], people who stay in Diepsloot understand the situation better than General Mawela [Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela]. Members of the community who were arrested should be granted bail. They [police] are not good at solving problems, but they are good with media briefings,” adds another community member.

The video below is reporting more on the story