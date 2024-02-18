GRAPHIC CONTENT: Two killed in alleged mob justice attack in E Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two families from Jamba location in Adelaide in the Eastern Cape are demanding justice for their sons, who were allegedly killed in a vigilante attack.

It’s alleged that the two victims were brutally assaulted by community members after they were found with stolen items.

It’s also alleged that the deceased were tied with a razor wire to this pole before they were brutally assaulted.

The victims aged 31 and 29, sustained head injuries and died in hospital a day later.

One of the bereaved family members Derren Pieterse says they want justice.

“As a family, we are trying to cope. Our daily lives are very disrupted. We are traumatised and what we want is justice. We are not saying our kids are right for doing wrong things but when they are killed as they are, it’s very wrong, we want justice.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa has cautioned communities against vigilantism.

“It is alleged that three suspects were assaulted by community members. Two of them allegedly died and one is still alive. Two counts of murder are being investigated by police who are condemning incidents where community members are taking the law into their own hands. SAPS is requesting any criminal activity to be reported to the police or the nearest police station.”