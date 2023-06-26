The African National Congress (ANC) has launched an online voter registration campaign to mobilise young people to participate in next year’s elections.

The ANC is confident that more young people across the country will go out in numbers to participate in the country’s elections. This comes as the country’s is gearing up for the national and provincial elections.

An Online vote registration platform has also been launched during the campaign. The party says it is embarking on this campaign after a decline in young people participating in the country’s elections.

The ANC voter registration drive in Mpumalanga has been described as a successful campaign to urge eligible citizens of the province to register to vote in next year’s provincial and national elections.

The ruling party held the campaign by having soccer and netball games in Phola near Hazyview.

Young people, who attended the voter registration campaign, say voting is important as the elections provide them with an opportunity to elect a government of their choice.

Some of the young attending the campaign had this to say.

”The reason I didn’t vote is because I was still young, not eligible to vote. So next year, I am gonna vote. I’ve registered to vote and it’s going make my mark and choose a party that I like and is going be the best in delivering the basic services that we need.”

“It is important to know that we will able to see opportunities for the youth, a lot of work for young people.This is very important, it will create a lot of difference in future.”

The ANC is embarking on a voter registration campaign to support the Independent Electoral Commission’s efforts to mobilise eligible citizens to register to vote.

The ANC also launched an online voter registration drive which will be led by the ANC’s 1st Deputy Secretary General, Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mokonyane says the Party decided to bring young people together to highlight to them the importance of voting.

“The target is the first-time voters on young people, also a new way of reaching young people and finding them where it excites them. Find them in a space they are able to continue with their lives but also what is important is the ability to bring them together and have fun while having fun do the very responsible duty of being a responsible citizen.”

She says the decline of young people in the voting process is a cause for concern.

“This action determines our concerns and we have a solution. We haven’t hung our hands in the air, we are doing the right thing. We’re reaching young people and they come on their own. We not going in the extra mile but we are allowing the young people to enjoy being young people and also understand being good citizens.”

The party says the voter registration campaign will be rolled out across the provinces to reach all young people.