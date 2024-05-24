DA seeks to eradicate poverty in the Eastern Cape: Steenhuisen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhiusen, says he is confident of victory for the party in next week’s elections.

Steenhiusen wrapped up his election campaign in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape today.

🔵 Gearing up for the DA EC Final Rally in Kruisfontein! Join us to make a difference. Let’s #VoteDA and #RescueSA! Together, we can #RescueEC! 🧢✨🚀 pic.twitter.com/fEAKyst85m — DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) May 24, 2024

He says the party seeks to eradicate poverty, unemployment and malnutrition in the province.

“The Eastern Cape has some of the poorest parts of the country. There’s a child malnutrition crisis here which is why we put on the table some workable solutions by lifting the child support grant and the old age pension grant to above the food poverty line so that people can feed themselves. Secondly, it would be to remove VAT from staple food like baby formula, bread, tea and coffee – that would immediately take 14 percentage off the top price of goods making them very accessible for and we have to get people to work.”

VIDEO | DA Head of Policy, Mat Cuthbert, elaborates on some of the party’s policies: