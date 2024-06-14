DA has signed GNU agreement with ANC, IFP

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that his party has signed an agreement for a Government of National Unity (GNU) with the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Steenhuisen made the announcement on the sidelines of the first sitting of the National Assembly. He says this is a momentous day for the country.

“After two weeks of negotiations that only concluded after the sitting started, the DA reached agreement on statement of intent for GNU, following signing by leaders, DA, IFP and ANC. DA will enter national and provincial government in provinces of GP and KZN.”



Steenhuisen says GNU’s presidential candidate will come from the largest party inside the grouping.

“The GNU’s presidential candidate will come from the largest party inside the grouping, being President Cyril Ramaphosa. Following his election today, President Ramaphosa will then exercise his prerogative to appoint his new Cabinet from among the members of the GNU, in… — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 14, 2024

“The basic minimum programme contained in the statement, also commits the GNU to a path of fundamental reform that reflects many of the key pledges contained in the election manifesto of the DA and other parties.” – @jsteenhuisen#RescueSA #7thParliament — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 14, 2024

Steenhuisen adds that problems like unemployment, crime and corruption will not be solved overnight. He says voters should bear in mind that the challenges facing the country will take many years of hard work.

“South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world, one of the highest crime rates in the world, logistics and infrastructure is in an advanced state of decline and corruption is endemic. None of us should expect these problems to be solved overnight. It will take years of sustained hard work, perseverance, maturity and cooperation across all sectors of society to get our country back on track.”