DA to go into coalition if ANC fails to get majority: Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen has wrapped up the party’s elections campaign trail in the Northern Cape by reiterating the party’s wishes of governing the province after the elections.

Steenhuisen says they will go into a coalition if the ANC fails to secure a majority in next week’s polls. He says rural safety also remains a huge problem in the province.

He was addressing party supporters who came out in their numbers to hear the line of march ahead of next week’s elections.

“Drone technology is now a game changer for policing in rural areas. It’s a game changer for dealing with stock theft and farm attacks. You can get the drone in the air and it would be tacking the suspects and I think we need to embrace this new technology. But it’s going to require a change in government and a change in approach from national and provincial level,” says Steenhuisen.

Meanwhile, DA supporters who attended the rally say they are confident about their party performing well in next week’s national and provincial elections.

VIDEO | 2024 Elections | DA optimistic about securing support at the polls: