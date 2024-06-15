This is a coalition between ANC and white monopoly capital: Malema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema has accepted the results of the vote for the President of South Africa and congratulated President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two went head-to-head last night for the top job after the constitution of the 7th Administration’s Parliament.

Malema stood against Ramaphosa despite the slim chance of success given the latter enjoying support from parties such as the Democratic Alliance, (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Malema says it was important to take a stand.

“We are going to ensure that this Parliament is functional. We can reassure you we will not fight with any bouncer. We are going to be the best and effective opposition that will ensure that you and the DA are held accountable this is not a government of national unity – this is a grand coalition between the ANC and the white monopoly capital. History will judge you and judge you harshly.”

