DA pledges support for Ramaphosa as President

  • FILE | President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says his party will support the election of the African National Congress (ANC)‘s Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the country.

Steenhuisen also announced that the DA would be joining the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The DA leader says Ramaphosa will thereafter appoint his new cabinet.

“The GNU’s presidential candidate will come from the largest party inside the grouping, being President Cyril Ramaphosa. Following his election today, President Ramaphosa will then exercise his prerogative to appoint his new cabinet from among the members of the GNU, in consultation with the leaders of its constituent parties,” adds Steenhuisen.

