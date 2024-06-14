DA pledges support for Ramaphosa as President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says his party will support the election of the African National Congress (ANC)‘s Cyril Ramaphosa as the President of the country.

Steenhuisen also announced that the DA would be joining the Government of National Unity (GNU).

It is my privilege to report to you that, after two weeks of thorough negotiations that only concluded after today’s sitting of Parliament had already started, the DA has reached agreement on the statement of intent for the formation of a Government of National Unity. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/GoVFTJsPbG — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) June 14, 2024

The DA leader says Ramaphosa will thereafter appoint his new cabinet.

“The GNU’s presidential candidate will come from the largest party inside the grouping, being President Cyril Ramaphosa. Following his election today, President Ramaphosa will then exercise his prerogative to appoint his new cabinet from among the members of the GNU, in consultation with the leaders of its constituent parties,” adds Steenhuisen.

Live stream of the proceedings