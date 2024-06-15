GNU cabinet to be announced after President’s inauguration: Mbalula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the party will announce the inclusive Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet after the President’s inauguration on Wednesday, the 19th of June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term in the National Assembly on Friday.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Mbalula says the formation of a GNU demonstrates that the ANC is driven to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

“Parties of the GNU agree that as we enter the next decade of freedom we must work together and move decisively to tackle the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. As a precondition for a non-racial, non-sexist united democratic and prosperous South Africa, the parties have made a commitment to an all-inclusive national dialogue process with parties, civil society, labour, business and other sectors to discuss critical challenges facing the nation.”

