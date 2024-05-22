DA heads to eThekwini metro in final push for votes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, is visiting the Durban metro today as parties are ramping up their election campaigns.

With a week to go before the national and provincial elections, some analysts are saying the African National Congress (ANC) may be at risk of losing its outright majority in eThekwini.

Other parties have also been focusing their attention on the eThekwini metro in the last few weeks.

This is due to the metro’s large number of voters.

However, in the past two years, the municipality has also come under fire from opposition parties for service delivery issues in the aftermath of massive flood damage with the infrastructure still being repaired.

Steenhuisen will be visiting residents in Ntuzuma township and businesspeople in Reservoir Hills to discuss problems they are experiencing.

He will round off his visit to the metro with a community meeting in Phoenix.

The party took all five wards in this traditionally Indian area in the 2021 municipal elections while also beating the ANC in a by-election in Chatsworth a year ago.

However, the DA has been criticised for not condemning Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

VIDEO | DA making final push ahead of elections: