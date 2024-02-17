DA set on rescuing SA from energy crisis, unemployment: Steenhuisen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says they are determined to rescue South Africa from the energy crisis and unemployment.

He has unveiled the party’s 2024 elections manifesto at the Union Building in Pretoria.

The launch comes ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected declaration of the election date.

Steenhuisen says his party is going into the general elections to win.

“In every previous election everyone knew that the ANC would win, the only question was by how much? As a result in every previous election, the DA’s primary task was to consolidate the strongest possible opposition to the ANC, to prevent the worst from happening to our country. But I am here to tell you that all of that changes today because today we embark on a new path towards a new objective.”

Livestream | DA Manifesto Launch:

Earlier, thousands of party members and supporters marched from Church Square in the CBD to the Union Buildings.

DA supporter Jesse Jansen, travelled from Cape Town to attend the launch of the manifesto.

“So I am a very proud DA supporter from Cape Town and I have come all the way to Pretoria to see how we can make a difference. If you are from the Western Cape, you absolutely know the DA difference and I really want to see that in the whole of South Africa and not only in the Western Cape. ”

DA Manifesto Launch 2024 | Enthusiastic crowds gather at Union Buildings: