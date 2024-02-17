The formation of MK party does not intimidate the DA: Pappas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance‘s KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate, Chris Pappas, says that the formation of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party does not intimidate them.

The MK Party which former President Jacob Zuma has been campaigning for ahead of the elections secured a 28% vote in a by-election in Phongolo in Zululand.

Pappas says although the MK party may be a contender to watch the party’s existence will mostly affect the ANC’s vote.

He made the comments ahead of the launch of the DA’s election manifesto the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“I think they are going to be a contender to watch, I don’t think they they are going to get a majority. But they certainly will get a number of votes from the ANC in this election. We’ve seen a lot of votes coming away from them. I do think that the ANC is in a flagtail. But then again it is a new party and we’ve seen these new parties come along like COPE at the time and people get excited for them. But when you start to think about who are the leaders, who represents them. What are the structures, then they start to unwind a little bit.”

DA KZN Premier candidate Christopher Pappas on party’s manifesto launch:

Thousands of DA members and supporters marched from Church Square in the CBD to the Union Buildings.

DA supporter Jesse Jansen travelled from Cape Town to attend the event.

“So I am a very proud DA supporter from Cape Town and I have come all the way to Pretoria to see how we can make a difference. If you are from the Western Cape you absolutely know the DA difference and I really want to see that in the whole of South Africa and not only in the Western Cape. I think I want to see service delivery. I want to see how the government can give the people what they really need.”

–Report by Sibahle Motha —