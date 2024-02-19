DA confirms the ANC has handed over cadre deployment records

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that the African National Congress (ANC) has handed over cadre deployment records. The official opposition party, however, adds that it still needs to study the documents to ascertain whether it is fully compliant.

Earlier Monday, the ANC, in a statement, committed to handing over the records.

The party further added that the DA is aware of the fact that it openly indicated to the Zondo Commission as far back as 2021 that “no meetings of the National Deployment Committee from December 2012 to December 2017 could be found” but it would do everything in its power to find those records.

The governing party says it has done so and will hand over those that have been found as well as give an explanation for those that have not been found.

The DA sought the ANC’s cadre deployment records dating back to 1 January 2013 as a part of its bigger pursuit to have the long-standing policy declared unconstitutional.

The DA says it will update the public as soon as possible.