The Chairperson of the Laudium Community Policing Forum (CPF) has called for harsher charges against the two mothers who allegedly went partying leaving children between the ages of one and seven years without any supervision in Itireleng Informal Settlement on Saturday night.

The children were found burnt beyond recognition when a fire broke out in the shack. Two other shack dwellers escaped with their lives after they were rescued by first responders. Their loved ones combed the spot, where five children between the ages of one and seven tragically perished. The children were burnt beyond recognition, after their mothers locked them in, and allegedly went to a tavern. This has left their families distraught.

The children’s mothers are now in police custody on charges related to negligence. The local policing forum is calling for harsher sentences as a deterrent. Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile visited the area on Monday. He says Itireleng Informal Settlement should be relocated as the area is dolomitic and uninhabitable.

While investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, speculation is rife that it could have been caused by illegal connections. It’s not yet clear when the mothers will be appearing in court on charges related to the tragic death of their five children.

