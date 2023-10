Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Two people have died and many more displaced following a shack fire at Eloff Extension in Selby, Johannesburg early this morning. Firefighters arrived to find more than 30 shacks on fire.

It took firefighters about two hours to put down the blaze.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba says, “Unfortunately, two people lost their lives. We are currently doing preliminary investigations to see what caused the fire and where the fire started.”