Bleak Christmas for families in Hillview informal settlement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town says several shacks and structures in the Hillview informal settlement in Seawinds, near Muizenberg, have been destroyed when a fire broke out.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the blaze started late yesterday afternoon. He says some of their firefighters sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The City’s spokesperson for fire and rescue, Jermaine Carelse says the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

“Numerous firefighting resources were deployed. Initial estimates are that dozens of informal structures were destroyed, while at least one formal dwelling was partially damaged. Four civilians sustained burn wounds but refused further medical treatment after being assessed on site. A fifth civilian suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital. Three firefighters also sustained burn wounds, two of whom were transported to hospital.”