Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC, Lebogang Maile is expected to visit Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium in Pretoria, on Monday.

This following a shack fire that left five children burnt beyond recognition.

They were the offspring of two sisters, who have since been taken into police custody. Police are investigating whether the children were left unattended.

Earlier this month, four people died in two separate shack fires reported in the City of Johannesburg. The first incident was reported in Orange Farm, where an adult male lost his life when his backroom shack caught fire.

In the second incident was reported in Matholesville, where a family of three, two adults and one child , lost their lives when their five bedroom shack caught fire.

