Fire at Cape Town informal settlement leaves hundreds homeless

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds were left homeless in Du Noon near Milnerton, Cape Town, after a devastating fire. One person sustained serious burn injuries in the informal settlement. According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the fire department, 50 firefighters and 14 firefighting resources were deployed to combat the flames.

More than 200 structures were destroyed, displacing numerous residents. Fire crews remain on-site, engaged in mopping up operations.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire, however, they were accosted by some community members, requiring assistance from Law Enforcement and Metro Police to manage the situation.

A man who suffered burn wounds during the incident received prompt treatment and was transported to a nearby medical facility.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities working to determine the factors leading to this destructive event.