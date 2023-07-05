The high court in Johannesburg is set to announce the sentences today for the two men convicted of the murder of Lucky Maselesele, a former soccer player for Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United.

The court proceedings were delayed on Monday due to the unavailability of victim impact reports from social workers. Xolani Gumbi and Luvuyo April allegedly subjected Maselesele to a fatal beating, accusing him of stealing electrical cables in the Alexandra township, located north of Johannesburg, in October 2021.

The accused were apprehended shortly after the assault when the police received a complaint from community members regarding the assault of an unidentified man.

During the trial, the court heard testimony and evidence regarding the events leading to Maselesele’s fatal assault. It is alleged that Gumbi and April confronted him, accusing him of cable theft, before subjecting him to a brutal beating that resulted in his death. The accused were promptly arrested by law enforcement authorities.