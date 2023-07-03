Legal expert Dikeledi Moeti says the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court will seek to determine whether the three accused in the Thabo Bester prison break saga are eligible for bail.

The trio who are G4S employees were arrested on Monday last week and will appear in court on Monday for bail information.

Moeti says court proceedings will focus on ensuring that all the personal information of the accused is complete.

“So they going to check if the bail information is covered all of it, then they will be given another date for bail application which is opposed bail application.”

Currently, a total of 12 people have been arrested in the Bester escape matter.

Seven are former and current G4S employees at the prison where Bester was incarcerated before his escape in May last year.

Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father Zolile Sekeleni are also facing charges.

