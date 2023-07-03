The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says more arrests in relation to the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester are possible.

Free State NPA’s spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping says it’s difficult to start the trial as the police investigations are still ongoing.

“It’s difficult to tell, we don’t know how long the investigation is going to take. But our hope is that very soon they will finalise the investigation. Remember we cannot pre-empt the challenges that the investigators are going to come across during the process of the investigations.”

“But our hope is that very soon, they will finalise the investigation. So that we can determine as to how many people in all are charged and decide on the forum these people will face their trial,” adds Shuping.

Meanwhile, three accused in the Thabo Bester case are expected to be back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Monday.

They were arrested at separate locations around Mangaung last week and all are reportedly G4S employees.

Thabang Mier, Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula face charges of aiding an inmate to escape from prison. Makhetha and Ramodula also face separate charges of violating a dead body and corruption.

12 Arrested

Currently, a total of 12 people have been arrested in the Bester escape matter.

Seven are former and current G4S employees at the prison where Bester was incarcerated before his escape in May last year.

Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father Zolile Sekeleni are also facing charges.

Zanda Moyo stands accused of assisting Magudumana to claim Katlego Bereng’s body from the Bloemfontein government mortuary, under the pretext of being his brother.

Bereng’s body was used as a decoy in Bester’s fake suicide escape plot.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo and Tieho Makhotsa, who were denied bail, approached the Free State High Court to appeal the outcome.

Motanyane Masukela has not appealed the bail outcome.

Sekeleni and Nastassja Jansen are both free on R10 000 bail, while Magudumana and Moyo have suspended their bail applications.

The video below is reporting more on the story: