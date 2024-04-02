Mapisa-Nqakula’s interdict was unprecedented: Legal analyst

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Legal analyst, Benedict Phiri, says the urgent interdict application by National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa–Nqakula, to prevent the state from effecting an arrest against her was unprecedented.

The Speaker launched the application last week seeking to prevent the state from effecting an arrest until her legal representative was available.

This follows corruption allegations levelled against Mapisa–Nqakula during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Earlier today, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria struck the application off the roll with costs.

Phiri says the sensible thing she can do now is to hand herself over.

“We know how difficult it is to appeal when you’ve been struck off the roll for a lack of urgency. I don’t think that is a viable alternative for her. And, the only sensible thing for her to do, and probably the only thing, for her to do right now would be to make arrangements to get processed in a manner that would allow her the same courtesy that she would’ve been allowed where she wouldn’t be detained. She would be in court simply for the bail application that the state would not oppose. And thereafter, the matter would be postponed and it would move on from there,” adds Phiri.

