Mapisa-Nqakula’s court bid to block arrest struck off the roll

The Gauteng High Court has struck the urgent interdict application by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula off the roll with costs.

The Speaker last week launched the application seeking to prevent the State from effecting an arrest against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting a R2.3 million bribe from a contractor during her tenure as Minister of Defence.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority conducted a raid at her Johannesburg home in search of evidence related to alleged corruption.

VIDEO | Judgment in NA Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent court bid to block her arrest: