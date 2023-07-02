The bail application for three men accused in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May last year is expected to be heard in court on Monday.

Thabang Mier, Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula, who are all G4S employees, face charges of aiding an inmate to escape from prison. Makhetha and Ramodula also face separate charges of violating a dead body and corruption.

Their arrest last Monday brings the number of people arrested in connection with the case to 12.

Thabo Bester Saga | Three more suspects arrested:

The accused include Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana as well as her father Zolile Sekeleni who is currently out on bail.

Among the accused are former G4S employees who allegedly aided the escape of the so-called Facebook rapist.

Bester escaped in a staged suicide after he set his prison cell alight.

The charred body of Katlego Bereng was recovered from the prison cell after it was used as a decoy in the escape.