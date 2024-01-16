sabc-plus-logo

Court to assess Enoch Ndou’s fitness to stand trial

Enoch Ndou, the man accused of gunning down seven family members on Christmas Day, is set to appear in the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Tuesday.

The court hearing will focus on Ndou’s fitness to stand trial, with a psychiatric report from the Hayani Psychiatric Hospital providing insights.

The report, spanning four pages, suggests that while Ndou is fit to stand trial, he exhibited diminished mental capacity at the time of the alleged crime. The assessment is based on Ndou’s month-long stay at Hayani Hospital in September of the previous year.

Psychiatrist Dr. Nandipha Luphuwana has recommended that Ndou, although fit for trial, be sent to a mental institution.

Ndou faces charges related to the shooting and killing of seven family members in Jimmy Jones near Malamulele in December 2021.

Enoch Ndou accused of killing seven family members breaks down in court

