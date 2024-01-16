Court to assess Enoch Ndou’s fitness to stand trial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Enoch Ndou, the man accused of gunning down seven family members on Christmas Day, is set to appear in the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Tuesday.

The court hearing will focus on Ndou’s fitness to stand trial, with a psychiatric report from the Hayani Psychiatric Hospital providing insights.

The report, spanning four pages, suggests that while Ndou is fit to stand trial, he exhibited diminished mental capacity at the time of the alleged crime. The assessment is based on Ndou’s month-long stay at Hayani Hospital in September of the previous year.

Psychiatrist Dr. Nandipha Luphuwana has recommended that Ndou, although fit for trial, be sent to a mental institution.

Ndou faces charges related to the shooting and killing of seven family members in Jimmy Jones near Malamulele in December 2021.

The funeral service of Mpho Ndou, Portia Chauke, one year old Wanga Ndou, Rendani Ndou, Ndivhuhi Ndou, Dakalo Makondo and Confidence Ndou is underway at Jim Jones village in Malamulele. The 7 were shot dead on Christmas, allegedly by family member Enoch Ndou. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/XFo0yYPaDN — Katlego Nyoni (@katlego4ever) January 1, 2022

Thohoyandou High Court dismisses an application that Christmas murder accused Enoch Ndou be admitted at a mental institution for evaluation, demanding documentation proving history of mental ailment. Ndou shot and killed his seven relatives on Christmas in 2021 #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/2tuYaelUXm — Pimani Baloyi (@PimaniBaloyi) July 17, 2023

It is a sombre atmosphere at a cemetary at Jim Jones village in Malamulele. Six Ndou family members are being laid to rest next to each other. The seventh family member is being buried at Xigamani village. The 7 were shot and killed last week, allegedly by Enoch Ndou. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/g1DlzHb9zr — Katlego Nyoni (@katlego4ever) January 1, 2022