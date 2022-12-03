Cosatu President, Solly Phetoe, says the ANC must consider the country when dealing with the Phala Phala report.

Phetoe was addressing delegates at the 40th anniversary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The celebration was, however, marred by last minute cancellations by some senior ANC leaders, who were scheduled to deliver messages of support as part of the tripartite alliance.

The NUM has reiterated its support for ANC president and one of its founding members, Cyril Ramaphosa, following the release of the expert panel report into his conduct relating to the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm.

Vote of support

Phetoe says the labour federation is hopeful that the ANC will resolve the Phala Phala matter.

“We are optimistic enough that the ANC will resolve this matter. We don’t want to really interfere because the ANC is autonomous, but then we still support him as our former secretary general. That is why we are here today. We are here because of what they have formed 40 years ago and we cannot ignore that. We cannot run away from that fact that is a fact.” Phetoe adds.

The ANC has moved the scheduled National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that was supposed to take place today at Nasrec south of Johannesburg to Sunday , and this means that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was scheduled for Sunday on the Phala Phala matter will take place on Monday.

The party’s top structures are considering the Section 89 expert panel report on the 2020 theft of US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo that found the president may have a case to answer.

Former State Security DG Arthur Fraser had laid a complaint with police against Ramaphosa claiming the president had failed to report the theft.

ANC NEC member, Ronald Lamola, has defended the ANC President, saying he must be allowed to study the Section 89 panel report which many say is flawed and take a decision on the way forward.