The African National Congress (ANC) has moved the scheduled National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that was supposed to take place today at Nasrec south of Johannesburg to Sunday , and this means that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was scheduled for Sunday on the Phala Phala matter will take place on Monday.

The party’s top structures are considering the Section 89 expert panel report on the 2020 theft of US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo that found the president may have a case to answer.

Former State Security DG Arthur Fraser had laid a complaint with police against Ramaphosa claiming the president had failed to report the theft.

ANC NEC member, Ronald Lamola, has defended the ANC President, saying he must be allowed to study the Section 89 panel report which many say is flawed and take a decision on the way forward.

“Its just a report which there is consensus in society academics, legal practitioners, everyone that this report is flawed. Why can’t we allow him to follow due processes. Like any other person he has got the rights to exercise his rights. And he is allowed to follow due processes and take the process that he may want to take, which I believe it should be respected,” says Lamola.

A critical juncture

Meanwhile, Wits governance expert, Professor Alex van den Heever, says South Africa needs to separate the executive arm of government and the administration of government if it is to move beyond the years of state capture.

According to Van den Heever the country is at a critical juncture.

Van den Heever further adds that the negative reaction both in the markets and society in general to reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been considering resigning is a function of the recent years of state capture as well as the amount of power concentrated in the presidency.

President Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing after a complaint was laid by former State Security Director General Arthur Fraser indicating that the President had failed to report the theft of a large amount of US currency from his farm in Limpopo.

