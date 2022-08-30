Political analyst Doctor Ralph Mathekga says if the Congress of the People (COPE) does not urgently address divisions in the party, it will not get a single seat in Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

COPE is yet to decide whether it will recall its suspended President, Mosioua Lekota, from Parliament.

COPE Deputy President Willie Madisha who will take over Lekota’s position says the Congress Executive Committee will come up with a decision on the matter within the next seven days.

The party suspended Lekota on Monday, following its urgent Congress National Committee meeting.

Dr Mathekga says COPE is in serious political trouble.

“It’s headed to the exit, it’s on the decline. They have performed very badly. With all these things coming out and to see this kind of tension arising, it’s just gonna take them straight where they would not like to be going and that will be to the exit,” says Mathekga.

‘Unfortunate situation’

COPE Spokesperson Dennis Bloem said this unfortunate situation could have been avoided if Lekota heeded the leadership’s advice on the matter.

“Mr Lekota could have avoided this situation if he was willing to listen to advise, his Deputy President comrade Willie Madisha, the Secretary for election comrade Mzwandile Hleko, and myself spoke to President Lekota and advised him to say that he is no longer the energetic “Terror” Lekota.”

“He must consider retiring because his health is also not on his side anymore but comrade Lekota did not want to listen to this advice.”

Leadership battles are not new to COPE.

In 2013, the party saw a conflict that sowed divisions in the organisation between Mbhazima Shilowa and Lekota.

