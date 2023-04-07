COPE has expressed concern over the criminal justice system’s ability to hold the Gupta brothers responsible for allegations of fraud and corruption.

It follows Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s announcement that the United Arab Emirates has denied South Africa’s extradition request for Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

The brothers were understood to have been in custody in a Dubai prison following last year’s high-profile arrest.

Gupta brothers’ extradition from UAE failed in February 2023:

However, reports have emerged that the brothers were spotted in Switzerland late last month.

COPE’s Spokesperson Dennis Bloem, “President [Cyril] Ramaphosa and the government are clearly losing the battle against corruption and state capture. This Gupta extradition saga doesn’t give us hope that those who are responsible for collapsing the economy will ever see the inside of a prison cell. The criminal justice system is really failing this country. This government is always shocked when something is happening. COPE is extremely concerned about the state of our criminal justice system.”

Gupta family members and associates are accused of fraudulent activities and state capture corruption.

Speaking during a media briefing, Lamola says the UAE concluded the extradition hearing in February.