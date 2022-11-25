Convicted murderer Ntutuko Shoba is expected to appeal his sentence in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Shoba was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule in 2020. Pule was eight months pregnant at the time.

Shoba had hired convicted murderer Muzikayise Malepane to carry out the gruesome murder.

The sentence was welcomed by Pule’s family and supporters in the public gallery, as a disappointed Shoba quickly made his way down to the court’s cell.

Immediately after the life imprisonment sentence, Shoba did not express his intentions to appeal, but this Friday he is expected to approach the High Court in a bid for a reduced sentence.

In the video below from July, Shoba was sentenced to life imprisonment:

“Nothing can bring our child back”

After the guilty verdict was handed down by Acting Judge Stuart Wilson, Pule’s family said that no sentence can bring back their child.

Emotions ran high for both families.

Shoba’s family was left devastated by the judgment.

However, it was tears and celebrations for the Pule family.

After the verdict was handed down on March 25, family spokesperson Tumisang Katake said it was a bittersweet moment for them as nothing can bring Tshegofatso back to life.

“We knew and we suspected that he is behind this. Today the court proved our suspicions right. We can debate as to what form of sentence he’s going to get and whether it will serve as a satisfaction to us, the fact is Tshego is no more. He can have a double life but his family will still get a chance to talk to him. We don’t have that chance with Tshegofatso. Everyone could not hold back tears, and it’s tears of relief.”

In the report below, an emotional send-off for Pule as she was laid to rest on 11 June 2020: