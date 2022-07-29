Ntukhuko Shoba has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule at the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday. Acting judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence.

Shoba hired convicted hitman Muzikayise Malepane to carry out the murder of Pule who was eight months pregnant in June 2020.

Emotions are extremely high at the high court in Johannesburg as acting judge Stuart Wilson handed down a life sentence to the man that orchestrated the murder of a woman just carried his unborn child.

The sentence was welcomed with loud cheers, screams and tears from the family and public gallery, who have been left devastated by the loss of Pule.

SABC News reporter Hasina Gori has been following the court proceedings.

VIDEO: Ntuthuko Shoba to be sentenced for murdering his 8 months pregnant girlfriend: