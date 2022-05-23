The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says they support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to cancel the flag project.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa had initiated a project to erect a R22-million flag at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Pretoria.

Contralesa President , Chief Lameck Mokoena says the millions set aside for the project could be used to address problems that people are facing in the country.

“Contralesa welcomes the decision by the president to stop the infamous South African Flag Monument. Our people in KwaZulu Natal do not have shelter and food as we speak, roads in the country are in a bad state. We are being affected by load-shedding, load-reduction every day. The idea by the Minister to spend R22-million for this South African Flag Monument is uncalled for, irritating, ridiculous, insensitive, illogical and annoying. Let the money be used where it is needed most. Thanks Mr President for stopping this unnecessary project,” says Mokoena.

President Ramaphosa instructed Minister Mthethwa to cancel the Flagpole Project after it received massive criticism from the public. Mthethwa had initially defended the project, saying that his department was entrusted with promoting social cohesion. The Minister later said he had taken note of the public discourse around the issue and that the process would be reviewed.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa cancels R22 million flag project