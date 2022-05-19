Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says Cabinet welcomes the decision by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa to review the flag pole project.

Following public outrage, Mthethwa announced that his department will assess the decision to spend R22 million on a gigantic South African flag and review the process in its totality.

Gungubele says when Cabinet approved the project, there was no determination on the cost.

He says, “Cabinet has not looked at the amount and normally it would not be in the preview of the cabinet to deal with that, the cabinet would be advised differently in term of that. Now that the situation is here, the minister’s review, whatever her reviews, I assume that he might take it to the cabinet and the cabinet will discuss that point. All that I’m saying, government appreciates minister’s reviewal, especially, in response to the concerns of the people with regards to the flag’s costs.”

VIDEO: Arts & Culture department to review process of R22 million flag project:



On Wednesday, the Congress of South African Trade Unions condemned the Department of Arts and Culture’s plan to spend R22 million on a national monument flag project.

Cosatu’s Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks says the flag should not be a priority as it is a vanity project for politicians.

In the video below, Parks is interviewed:



The 100m flag pole was meant to be erected at the Freedom Park in Pretoria. Some critics of Minister Nathi Mthethwa have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack him.

The department says it has taken note of public discourse that has unfolded as a result of the project worth R22 million. This happens as the country is battling with a number of socio-economic challenges.

It’s not the first time Minister Mthethwa has come under fire, as police minister, then there was the Marikana massacre where over 40 miners were gunned down by police.

Some felt he could have ensured that the police handled the situation better. -Additional reporting by Khayelihle Khumalo