The Congress of Traditional Leadership in the Eastern Cape has condemned the violence at KwaMajola in Port St Johns.

Last week, 52 homesteads were torched and 97 houses burnt to ashes at Bhuje village, while scores of people were left homeless.

This week more than 20 homes were set alight at Siphusiphu village.

Women and children are the main victims as they continue to sleep in the forests.

Rifles, spears, and other dangerous weapons are being used in the faction fight.

Contralesa provincial chairperson, Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, says the violence has reached an uncontrollable stage.

He says they are disappointed that there are law enforcement officers who are fueling the problem.

“There have been some allegations that some members of the police were taking sides in the matter. Hence, we find it very strange that members of SANDF were also involved, which means that the members of security forces that are supposed to help us to quell the violence are part of the violence and we are really, really concerned.”

