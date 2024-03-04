Contralesa calls for arrests in NW initiation school ‘abduction’ case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has called on law enforcement agencies to arrest the individuals involved in the recent ‘abduction’ and torture of young boys in the North West.

Last week, police in the North West rescued 40 initiates who were kidnapped and taken to an initiation school against their will.

Contralesa President Kgosi Lameck Mokoena says, “Contralesa is shocked and dismayed by the abduction of some young boys in the North West who were forcefully taken to the initiation schools against their wish and will.”

Mokoena says, what makes it even more disturbing is that those young boys were severely beaten.

“Contralesa condemned this barbaric action by those perpetrators, in particular those abductors and the owner of the school. Contralesa calls upon our law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in tracing and arresting the owner of the school and those abductors,” says Mokoena.

The Contralesa president insisted that the law must take its course, advocating for severe punishment for those responsible for the abduction and mistreatment of the young boys.

