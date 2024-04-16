Mashatile condemns killing of traditional leaders

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has condemned the killing of traditional leaders especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

He has further urged Amakhosi and Izinduna to continue working closely with the government to address the killing of traditional leaders effectively.

Mashatile was speaking at a government dialogue with the national house of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders in Pretoria today.

He says, “As government, we condemn these acts of violence and urge the community to serve as the government’s eyes and ears on the ground by reporting those who conspire or have committed such crimes to the appropriate authorities in those areas. Our law enforcement agencies are also working hard to hold those responsible to account.”

Mashatile on May’s elections

Mashatile has also urged traditional leaders to encourage all eligible voters to participate in the upcoming elections.

He says traditional leaders must promote free and fair elections.

“In this context, traditional leaders should continue to encourage all eligible voters to participate in the elections. We urge traditional leaders to promote free and fair elections and ensure that all voters exercise their democratic right, a right that was hard fought for and must never be taken for granted,” Mashatile adds.

“The legal recognition of traditional courts, their inclusion in local governance, and the protection of indeginous knowledge systems demonstrate governments respect for traditional authority and a growing understanding of their distinctive role in society” @PMashatile pic.twitter.com/YDsBZrzvWl — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 16, 2024

Reporting by Sibahle Motha.